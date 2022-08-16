Left Menu

Delhi govt forms 2 teams for management of Covid-related data

The Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for management of Covid-related data, an official order said.These teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi governments COVID-19 Data Management Portal, officials said. These teams will work in supervision of SDM headquarter Shimray A Bellrose.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:21 IST
Delhi govt forms 2 teams for management of Covid-related data
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for management of Covid-related data, an official order said.

These teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi government's COVID-19 Data Management Portal, officials said. According to the order issued by the revenue department, each team will have six members from different branches of the department.

''In supersession of all previous orders issued from this office related to the arrangement of teams in Revenue, HQ, to look after the work related to the COVID Data Management, from now onwards, the following team will look after the work in addition to work in their original branches,'' the order issued on August 10 said. These teams will work in supervision of SDM (headquarter) Shimray A Bellrose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022