Man found dead in Mithi river in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:18 IST
Man found dead in Mithi river in Mumbai
The decomposed body of a man was fished out from Mithi river in Dharavi area here on Tuesday, police said.

A passerby spotted the body of a man in his 50s in the river in the afternoon and alerted the police, an official from Dharavi police station said. The body was fished out and sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that there were no injury marks on the body.

The police were verifying missing persons' complaints registered in the nearby police stations to establish the deceased man's identity, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

