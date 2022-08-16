Left Menu

Go elsewhere, don't disturb estranged wife, children: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:46 IST
Go elsewhere, don't disturb estranged wife, children: HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

When a couple lives under one roof, the conduct of one party to the other is always vital in defining the respect and recognition the family would get from others. If the domestic peace is disturbed due to an unruly act of one party, namely the husband, there need not be any hesitation in giving the practical enforcement for the protection order by removing the husband from the house, the Madras High Court has observed.

Justice R N Manjula, who made the observation recently, directed the husband, an industrialist, to leave his wife, an advocate and two children and seek accommodation elsewhere.

According to the wife (V Anusha), an advocate, she had filed a petition before a Family Court in the city to dissolve her marriage, During the pendency of the proceedings, she filed a petition for direction to her husband to move out of her home in the interest and welfare of the children till the disposal of her petition for divorce. A family court, partly allowing her plea, directed the husband not to disturb the peaceful possession and enjoyment of the wife in the matrimonial home in any manner whatsoever, where his wife and children were living, till the disposal of the main petition. Aggrieved over this, the wife filed this revision petition.

Allowing the petition, Justice Manjula said that since the marriage between the petitioner and her husband did not go well, the family became a battlefield. While the wife stated that her husband is unruly and harsh, her husband claimed that he is a very supportive father and his wife, being an advocate, has dragged him to court. Though it is not appropriate to deal with the merits of the allegations made by each other, some basic idea about the conduct of the parties is essential to decide the prayer sought in the petition, the judge said.

The husband stated that her wife did not prefer to stay at home, but often went outside. An ideal mother is a woman who always stays at home and does only household chores, he claimed.

The judge noted that the couple have two children aged about 10 and 6 years. The husband's abusive attitude will only disturb the children. It is not unusual for couples to live under the same roof despite their marriage losing its charm. They may even turn east and west but still try to manage to live in the same house. So long as their conduct does not hurt the family peace, but only their personal relationship, there is no harm in allowing the parties to live in the same house until a logical end is given to their marriage. But it is a completely different scenario in this case. If one party unfurls an unruly and aggressive attitude and creates an unreasonably adverse situation, the wife and her children can not be compelled to live under constant fear and insecurity of the husband. For a family living under one roof, the conduct of one party to the other is always vital in defining the respect and recognition the family would get from others. If domestic peace is disturbed due to an unruly act of one party, namely the husband, there need not be any hesitation in giving the practical enforcement for the protection order by removing the husband from the house, the judge said and gave the direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022