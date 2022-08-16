Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM NATION: DEL76 LDALL DALIT BOY Dalit boy's death: Apex child rights panel seeks strict action as pressure mounts on Raj govt Jaipur/New Delhi: The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan came under more pressure Tuesday over the death of a Dalit boy with the apex child rights body seeking strict action and 12 Congress councillors in a municipal body sending their resignation letters to the chief minister.

DEL78 JK-2ND LDALL SHOT Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit, injure brother Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured his cousin on Tuesday at an apple orchard in south Kashmir's Shopian district, which had seen similar attacks on the minority community in April.

DEL74 JK-AMARNATH-2NDLDALL ACCIDENT Seven killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K Srinagar: Seven ITBP jawans died and 32 security personnel were injured when the bus in which they were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty fell into a deep gorge apparently after a brake failure near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

DEL64 BILKIS-2NDLD OPPN 'Real face' of New India under BJP, says Oppn slamming PM Modi over release of Bilkis Bano case convicts New Delhi: Opposition parties on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of 11 people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of 2002 Gujarat riots within hours of his praise for ''Nari Shakti'' in the Independence Day speech and alleged that this is the ''real face'' of ''New India'' under the BJP.

BOM27 GJ-BILKIS-LAWYERS SC direction to consider early release for Bilkis case convicts as per 1992 policy paved way for their release: lawyers Ahmedabad: The Supreme Court's order directing the Gujarat government to consider the remission of sentence as per the July 1992 policy paved the way for the premature release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case, lawyers said on Tuesday.

DEL72 DEF-RAJNATH-EAST ASIA Rajnath strongly pitches for reform of United Nations New Delhi: The potential geopolitical fault line in the maritime domain in East Asia could be ''graver'' than what is being witnessed, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. DEL68 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD EDUCATION Kejriwal asks Centre to use AAP govt's expertise to improve education, healthcare facilities New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to use the Delhi government's expertise for improving school education and healthcare facilities across India to make it the number one country in the world.

BOM22 GJ-KEJRIWAL-LD EDUCATION Kejriwal promises free and good education if AAP elected to power in Gujarat Bhuj: In yet another pre-poll guarantee for Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced free and quality education to all students in government schools in the state and auditing of private schools if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

CAL19 BH-CABINET-2NDLD EXPANSION (R) Bihar cabinet expansion: 31 ministers inducted, more than half from RJD Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his new cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 31 new ministers, including a huge contingent of 16 from key ally RJD, taking care to give due representation to all sections of society, including minorities.

MDS10 TL-KCR-PM MODI-ID SPEECH Except dialogues and wearing turban, PM Modi delivered nothing in I-Day speech: KCR Vikarabad (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter said nothing worthwhile during his Independence Day speech except delivering ''dialogues'' and displaying a long turban around his head.

LEGAL: LGD16 DL-HC-IOA Delhi HC appoints committee to take over affairs of Indian Olympic Association New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the setting up of a three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) to take over the affairs of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

LGD15 NCR-COURT-TYAGI UP court rejects Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in cheating case Noida: Politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail application in a cheating case was on Tuesday rejected by a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. LGD13 DL-HC-JAIN Delhi HC reserves order on plea to disqualify arrested AAP Minister Satyendar Jain New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday reserved its order on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to declare AAP leader Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, as a “person with unsound mind” and thus disqualify him from being a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) here and a minister.

LGD11 DL-HC- SERVICE CHARGE Why should service charges be recovered from consumers as additional levy, HC asks New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned why restaurants should recover service charges from consumers as an “additional” and “separate levy.'' PTI VN VN

