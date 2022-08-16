Left Menu

Reports: Turkish airstrike in north Syria kills at least 11

Turkey carried out an airstrike in northern Syria on Tuesday near its border killing at least 11 people, including Syrian government soldiers, an opposition war monitor and a Kurdish media outlet said.The attack happened just west of the northern town of Kobani and comes amid tensions in northern Syria between US-backed Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen.

Reports: Turkish airstrike in north Syria kills at least 11
The attack happened just west of the northern town of Kobani and comes amid tensions in northern Syria between US-backed Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen. There was no immediate official comment from Syria or Turkey. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory, an opposition war monitor, said the Turkish airstrike killed 11 people, adding that it was not immediately clear if they were all Syrian soldiers. It said eight people were also wounded. Hawar News, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, reported that 16 Syrian soldiers were killed, while another Kurdish news agency, North Press Agency, said 22 soldiers were killed.

Discrepancies in casualties figures immediately after attacks are not uncommon in Syria. Turkey has launched three major cross-border operations into Syria since 2016 and already controls some territories in the north.(AP) RUP RUP

