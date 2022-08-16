Left Menu

2 men held for firing shots in air in public park in Gurugram

Due to this enmity, the accused went to the park on Monday and tried to intimidate Kunal by aerial firing, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

Updated: 16-08-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 22:22 IST
Two men were arrested on Tuesday allegedly for firing shots in the air during an Independence Day celebration in a park in Firozgandhi colony, police here said.

Pistol which was used in the firing also has been recovered, said police.

According to the police, on Monday some people were listening to patriotic songs on DJ while celebrating Independence Day in a park in Firozgandhi Colony.

As it happened, two youths came there and one of them took out a pistol and fired three shots in the air.

The other youth accompanying him picked the bullet shells from ground and both fled from the park.

Sikanderpur Crime Branch arrested both the accused on Tuesday. The arrested accused are identified as Ankit Bhadana, a resident of Ashok Vihar phase-2 and Yogesh alias Yogi, a resident of Laxman Vihar phase-2.

After the incident an FIR was registered at New Colony Police Station on the complaint of one Kunal alias Golu, a resident of Laxman Vihar phase-1.

A Sikanderpur crime team led by Inspector B S Hooda nabbed the accused.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that a few months back, Kunal along with his associates had assaulted Yogesh's father. Due to this enmity, the accused went to the park on Monday and tried to intimidate Kunal by aerial firing,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime. ''We are questioning the accused,'' he added.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

