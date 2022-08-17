Left Menu

Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event

The participation of a child allegedly dressed as V D Savarkar in an Independence Day programme organised at a government school in this district has sparked a row with various youth outfits raising voice of their protests. A child dressed as one of the freedom fighters to take part in the rally had the name of V D Savarkar written on him.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 17-08-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 09:40 IST
Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event
  • Country:
  • India

The participation of a child allegedly dressed as V D Savarkar in an Independence Day programme organised at a government school in this district has sparked a row with various youth outfits raising voice of their protests. Activists of the Youth Congress and the Youth League--the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)-- held protest marches towards the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Keezhooparamba on Tuesday seeking action against those who dressed the child as Savarkar for the programme.

Blurred photographs of the programme aired by news channels showed the children dressed as freedom fighters including Savarkar participating in the programme. A child dressed as one of the freedom fighters to take part in the rally had the name of V D Savarkar written on him. Controversy erupted when its photo was circulated on social media.

Local media reports said that the photo was taken from the green room. However, sensing that it would create controversy, the nameboard of Savarkar was removed before the procession.

The school authorities have not reacted to the controversy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022