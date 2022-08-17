Left Menu

Tokyo prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel -paper

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-08-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 10:46 IST
Tokyo prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel -paper
Japanese prosecutors have arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of bribery, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors raided Takahashi's home in late July on suspicions that he had made inappropriate payments to a suit retailer.

