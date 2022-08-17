Left Menu

Woman in Jaipur dies a week after she was set on fire

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 13:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old woman succumbed here at SMS hospital a week after she was set on fire by her relatives, police said on Wednesday. SP Jaipur Rural Manish Agrawal said the woman died Tuesday night.

The woman, Anita, was set on fire on August 10 in Raisar Police Station area in a monetary dispute.

Agrawal said that investigation in the matter was still on.

Additional SP Dharmendra Yadav said that a case against her relatives, including a few women, was registered on the basis of the victim's statement. "The accused poured inflammable material on the woman and set her ablaze in her village on August 10. A case was registered for attempt to murder against the accused, who are her relatives and live near her house. She died during treatment last night and we got the information today," Yadav said. He said no arrest has been made in the case so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

