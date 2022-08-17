Iran ready to swap prisoners, calls on U.S. to free jailed Iranians - Fars
Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying on Wednesday, calling on President Joe Biden's administration to "act instead of performing theatrical shows".
"We are ready to swap prisoners with Washington ... The U.S. must release jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions," the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Nasser Kanaani as saying.
