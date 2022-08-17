Left Menu

Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:47 IST
Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey
Yair Lapid Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Israel

Israel and Turkey have decided to restore full diplomatic ties and will return ambassadors to each other's country following a steady improvement in relations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said on Wednesday.

"Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability," the statement said.

