Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey

Israel and Turkey have decided to restore full diplomatic ties and will return ambassadors to each other's country following a steady improvement in relations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said on Wednesday.

"Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)