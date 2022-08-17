Mizoram student body demands withdrawal of CAA, AFSPA

Mizoram's apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Aizawl demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

The protest was made in response to a call given by the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), the umbrella body of major student bodies in the eight North-eastern states.

In the sit-in held at the MZP office here, supporters of the organisation demanded that the Centre revoke CAA and AFSPA from the region.

It also asked the central government to resolve the inter-state boundary disputes in the Northeast and the problems faced by the states of the region along the international border. The MZP demanded that an education policy be framed to suit the culture of the people of the region. Its other demands included providing relief to the Myanmarese refugees staying in the Northeast and declaration of a separate time zone and special employment zone for the Northeast.

