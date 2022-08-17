Left Menu

Red panda, leopard skins seized in Bengal, 3 held

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's forest department personnel have recovered three animal skins and arrested three persons in Jalpaiguri district on the charge of illegally possessing the items, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the seized skins, two are of red panda while one belongs to a full-grown leopard.

Acting on a tip-off that some people smuggling wildlife items reached Siliguri, personnel of the Baikunthapur forest department carried out an operation and stopped the three at a place on PWD Road in that city on Monday night.

They recovered the animal skins from a school bag the smugglers were carrying.

The accused are residents of Nepal and they were trying to smuggle the items to Bhutan via Siliguri, a forest department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

