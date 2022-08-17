UP: Man gets life term in for abducting, raping minor
- Country:
- India
A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl, and also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.
Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Seth on Saturday convicted Vicky Kahar for abducting and raping an eight-year-old girl of his village in the Kolhui police station area of the district, counsel for the prosecution Vinod Singh said on Tuesday.
Kahar abducted the girl on May 7, 2020 and later raped her. She was rescued after a day and her medical examination confirmed rape, Singh added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vinod Singh
- Singh
- Anil Kumar Seth
- Vicky Kahar
- Kolhui
ALSO READ
Three more arrested for torching Wickremesinghe’s private residence in Colombo during anti-government protests
UP MLA Sushil Singh claims had no role in taking Cong MLA to meet Assam CM Himanta
Dr Jitendra Singh reviews Coastal CleanUp campaign in 9 Coastal States
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University - SPSU Udaipur reveals new Approach; complements its industry-ready curriculum
Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates ONGC Para Games in Thyagaraj Sports Complex