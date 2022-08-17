Left Menu

On way to meet killed Dalit boy family, Bhim Army chief stopped at Jodhpur airport

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:26 IST
On way to meet killed Dalit boy family, Bhim Army chief stopped at Jodhpur airport
  • Country:
  • India

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was Wednesday stopped by the police at the Jodhpur airport while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his schoolteacher, officials said.

''He has been stopped at the airport and being talked to in the lobby,'' a police official said.

He has been stopped from travelling to Jalore, the official said.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022