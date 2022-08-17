Left Menu

Maharashtra CID to probe ex-MLC Mete's death in road accident

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ordered a probe by the state police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the death of former MLC and prominent Maratha quota leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, said an official.

Mete (52), who headed the Maratha outfit Shiv Sangram Sanghatna, was killed after a vehicle hit his car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday last.

The former Legislative Council member, a staunch supporter of reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community, was on his way to Mumbai to attend a meeting on the quota issue when he met with the fatal accident.

Soon after the car crash, Shinde had assured Mete's supporters that there would be a thorough investigation into the matter.

