Molestation accused hangs self in UP's Pilibhit

A man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday hours after he was booked for molestation, police here said.

Police have sent the body for a post mortem examination and started an investigation. Uday Veer Singh, SHO, Bar Kheda Police station, said, ''One Ram Niwas allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his house during wee hours. A case of molestation and harassment was lodged against him on Tuesday on the complaint of a woman.'' In her complaint, the woman alleged that Ram Niwas forced himself into her house on Tuesday and molested her. Police are investigating the matter.

