Molestation accused hangs self in UP's Pilibhit

A man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday hours after he was booked for molestation, police here said.Police have sent the body for a post mortem examination and started an investigation. Uday Veer Singh, SHO, Bar Kheda Police station, said, One Ram Niwas allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his house during wee hours.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:20 IST
Molestation accused hangs self in UP's Pilibhit
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday hours after he was booked for molestation, police here said.

Police have sent the body for a post mortem examination and started an investigation. Uday Veer Singh, SHO, Bar Kheda Police station, said, ''One Ram Niwas allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his house during wee hours. A case of molestation and harassment was lodged against him on Tuesday on the complaint of a woman.'' In her complaint, the woman alleged that Ram Niwas forced himself into her house on Tuesday and molested her. Police are investigating the matter.

