Delhi Police arrested one for robbing and killing two women

In a case of murder and robbery, Delhi Police, on Tuesday arrested a man who was later identified as Harshit. Police arrested the accused for killing two women and robbing cash and gold from their house and following the case an FIR was registered under sections 302 and 397 of Indian Penal Code in Welcome Police Station.

The police said, "On August 16, 2022, at 4.20 in the morning, the Welcome police station in Delhi's Shahdara received information regarding a murder. Immediately, a police team reached the spot near Subhash Park where two women were found dead." The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Vimla Devi and 45-year-old Doli Rai, the police informed.

Seeing the sensitivity of the matter, a joint team of PS Welcome and Operation Wing, NED, under the supervision of ACP, Bhajanpura, was assigned the task to solve the case. It has been reported by the police that Shashank, one of the Doli's sons, stated that he, along with his brother, Sarthak Rai, on August 12, left the house for a trip to Haridwar and Masoori with their friends and when they returned on August 16, they found his mother, Dolly Rai, lying on the sofa in a pool of blood at ground floor with stabbed wounds in the stomach and his grandmother, Vimla Devi, lying on the bed in the similar condition.

The neighbours said that Dolly Rai was seen with Harshit on August 13 when she had gone to the temple. "Harshit had borrowed an amount of Rs 4-5 lakhs interest from Shashank and lent it to some other person for a higher rate of interest. He was unable to return the same to Shashank," the police said.

The police did the technical analysis of CCTV footages and on checking of search history in the mobile phone of Harshit it was found that he had searched about the techniques and instruments to detect gold and also searched for the shops used to exchange gold against cash. "Based on these primary probe, he was questioned extensively after that he confessed that he procured a stainless-steel knife from the market and kept the same in his scooty. He executed the plan in the night of August 13 and was also aware that the front CCTV Camera of the house is unserviceable. He also revealed that he was a dropout from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)," the police official added.

Accordingly, he has been arrested. On his instance, knife used in the commission of crime, scooty used in commission of crime and his personal mobile phone have been recovered. Looted Cash and jewellery have also been recovered from his house on his instance, as per the police. (ANI)

