2 members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang held in Amritsar: Police

The Punjab Police on Wednesday evening arrested two members of a gang after heavy exchange of fire here, officials said. The two notorious criminals, belong to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, broke a checkpoint at Jandiala here and were chased for nearly 11 km, they said. PTI JMS SUN TDS TDS

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 17-08-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 23:48 IST
The Punjab Police on Wednesday evening arrested two members of a gang after heavy exchange of fire here, officials said. The two notorious criminals, belong to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, broke a checkpoint at Jandiala here and were chased for nearly 11 km, they said. Officials said they they kept firing at the police party during the chase but were nabbed near Wadala Jihal drain.

The accused have been identified as Gurbhej Singh and Shamsher Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district.

The police also seized 2 kg heroin and one automatic pistol from them, officials said, adding that Gurbhej was involved in three murder cases. PTI JMS SUN TDS TDS

