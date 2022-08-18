NCP, BJP workers clash in Thane district; 16 held

Activists of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday came to blows in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, following which 16 of them were arrested, police said. The incident occurred outside a gymnasium in the Bhopar area following a heated exchange between local leaders of both the parties over some issue, a police official said. Two cross First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)