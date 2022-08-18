At least 8 killed, scores injured in Algerian forest fires -state radio

At least eight people were killed and scores injured on Wednesday in wildfires in mountainous areas east of Algeria, according to state radio.

Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in provinces in the east of the country.

Also Read: Algeria retrieves bodies of seven African migrants after boat capsizes -Ennahar TV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)