Left Menu

At least 8 killed, scores injured in Algerian forest fires -state radio

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 18-08-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 00:51 IST
At least 8 killed, scores injured in Algerian forest fires -state radio
  • Country:
  • Algeria

At least eight people were killed and scores injured on Wednesday in wildfires in mountainous areas east of Algeria, according to state radio.

Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in provinces in the east of the country.

Also Read: Algeria retrieves bodies of seven African migrants after boat capsizes -Ennahar TV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022