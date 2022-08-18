Japan security adviser held talks with China's top diplomat Yang on Wednesday -Jiji
Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba held talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.
The two agreed to continue talks towards creating a constructive and stable relationship, the report said, citing the Japanese government.
