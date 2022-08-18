One more grain ship leaves Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says

One more ship carrying grain has left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 25.

The Belize-flagged I Maria was loaded with corn, it said, adding that four other ships will arrive in Ukraine's ports on Thursday to be loaded with grain.

