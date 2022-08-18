Left Menu

One more grain ship leaves Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-08-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 11:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
One more ship carrying grain has left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 25.

The Belize-flagged I Maria was loaded with corn, it said, adding that four other ships will arrive in Ukraine's ports on Thursday to be loaded with grain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

