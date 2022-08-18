21 people died in Wednesday's blast at Kabul mosque -police

A blast that tore through a Kabul mosque during evening prayers on Wednesday had killed 21 people, Kabul police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that another 33 people had been injured in the blast.

Witnesses had told Reuters the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighborhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings.

