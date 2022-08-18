Left Menu

Death toll from blast at Kabul mosque reaches 21

However, several large attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place in urban centres in recent months. Emergency Hospital, a facility run by an Italian NGO that specialises in treating victims of war, said in a statement it had admitted 27 people, including five children, who had been wounded in the blasts.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 18-08-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 12:56 IST
Death toll from blast at Kabul mosque reaches 21
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A blast that tore through a Kabul mosque during evening prayers on Wednesday killed 21 people, Kabul police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that another 33 people had been injured in the blast. Witnesses had told Reuters the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast and authorities did not publicly assign blame. The Taliban say they are restoring security to the war-torn country, which has seen an overall drop in violence since the group took over and defeated a U.S.-backed government a year ago. However, several large attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place in urban centres in recent months.

Emergency Hospital, a facility run by an Italian NGO that specialises in treating victims of war, said in a statement it had admitted 27 people, including five children, who had been wounded in the blasts. Two people had arrived dead and one patient died in the emergency room, Emergency's Afghanistan country director Stefano Sozza said. In August the hospital had treated 80 patients from six different mass casualty events, which includes major incidents such as blasts and mass shootings.

"The country is suffering the consequences of a very long conflict that has undermined its future," Sozza said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022