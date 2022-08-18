Left Menu

Germany resumes military flights to Mali after spat over flight clearances

Berlin's participation in MINUSMA has been controversial for some time in Germany as the West African country deepens its Soviet-era ties with Russia. Fighters from the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked private military company, have been supporting the Malian army in its fight against Islamist insurgents since late last year.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:59 IST
Germany resumes military flights to Mali after spat over flight clearances
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German military resumed flights to Mali on Thursday after Berlin suspended most of its operations in the West African country in a spat with local authorities over flight clearances. Berlin has deployed some 1,000 troops to Mali, most of them near the northern town of Gao where their main task is to gather reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission MINUSMA.

"At 5.47 a.m., a flight of a civilian contractor on behalf of the Bundeswehr took off from Cologne towards Mali," the German forces said on Twitter, adding the aircraft was taking some 90 troops into the West African country. Germany had suspended its military reconnaissance mission on Friday after local authorities repeatedly withheld flight clearances.

MINUSMA was established in 2013 to support foreign and local troops battling Islamist militants, but in recent months there have been repeated instances of tensions between the Malian authorities and the mission. Berlin's participation in MINUSMA has been controversial for some time in Germany as the West African country deepens its Soviet-era ties with Russia.

Fighters from the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked private military company, have been supporting the Malian army in its fight against Islamist insurgents since late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022