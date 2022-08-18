Left Menu

12 children rescued from train in Bihar, 7 arrested

Twelve children were rescued and seven people arrested from a train in Bihars Muzaffarpur district, the Government Railway Police GRP said on Thursday.The children were rescued from the Karmabhoomi Express at the Muzaffarpur railway station while being taken to UP and Punjab for working in factories, they said.In a joint operation, the Railway Protection Force RPF and GRP rescued minor children from a coach of Karmabhoomi Express.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:18 IST
12 children rescued from train in Bihar, 7 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve children were rescued and seven people arrested from a train in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Thursday.

The children were rescued from the Karmabhoomi Express at the Muzaffarpur railway station while being taken to UP and Punjab for working in factories, they said.

''In a joint operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP rescued minor children from a coach of Karmabhoomi Express. During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were taking the children to Ludhiana, Amritsar and Saharanpur to make them work in factories,'' an official statement said.

''The victims are residents of Katihar, Purnea, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Araria and Sheohar districts,'' it said. A case was registered against those arrested, it added.

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022