Taiwan says China continues its military activities nearby
Taiwan's defence ministry said 51 Chinese aircraft and six Chinese ships had been detected operating around Taiwan on Thursday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.
That included 25 aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, or flew into Taiwan's air defence zone.
