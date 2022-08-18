Left Menu

Taiwan says China continues its military activities nearby

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:34 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said 51 Chinese aircraft and six Chinese ships had been detected operating around Taiwan on Thursday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

That included 25 aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, or flew into Taiwan's air defence zone.

