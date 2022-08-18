Criminals fearless in Bihar after grand alliance formed govt: BJP

The BJP on Thursday cited recent cases of heinous crimes in Bihar and alleged involvement of some of the state ministers in criminal cases to claim that criminals have become ''fearless'' after the grand alliance came to power.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad noted that two persons, a class 12 girl student and a solider, were shot in Patna, his Lok Sabha constituency, in the last 24 hours as he took a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

These are no routine crimes and show how emboldened criminals have become in the state within days of the new government assuming office, he told reporters. If this is the situation in the state's capital, one can well imagine where the state is heading, he said. ''The state is returning to jungle raj,'' he alleged.

He also hit out at the government over the row over Bihar minister Kartikeya Singh's suspected involvement in a kidnapping case and alleged the state's agriculture minister was earlier linked to a rice scam.

Singh's lawyer has said the police investigation has found no evidence against him.

Prasad refuted the claim and said the Patna High Court had in 2017 rejected the RJD leader's plea for anticipatory bail by noting that the complaint's statement highlights his role in the abduction.

The court had asked him to surrender and to apply for regular bail, he said, accusing the police of trying to save him after the JD(U)-RJD-Congress formed the government.

Kumar on Thursday dismissed allegations of "return of jungle raj" by the BJP and asserted that the controversy surrounding newly inducted minister and RJD MLC Kartikeya Singh was being "looked into" for suitable action.

Asked about the BJP's charge, he told reporters in Patna, ''I will answer them at an appropriate time. They are speaking a lot. At this moment, I just need to assure people that the pace of development under the new dispensation will be greater than ever before.'' Prasad said the police's defence of Karikeya Singh has sent out the message to criminals that they can break the law and police will not act.

The BJP leader said his party will take on the government and stand with the people over their issues. He also took a dig at JD(U) leader Kumar after one of his party MLAs, Bima Bharti, questioned him for the induction of Leshi Singh as a minister. Infighting has begun within the party, he said.

