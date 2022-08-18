SC seeks DLSA report on medical facilities provided to Endosulfan victims in Kerala

The Supreme Court Thursday directed Kerala's Kasargod District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to inspect the medical and palliative care facilities which are provided to the victims of toxic pesticide Endosulfan from district to primary health care centres and submit its report in six weeks. Endosulfan pesticide was used widely on crops like cashew, cotton, tea, and fruits till 2011, after which its production and distribution were banned due to several reports of ill effects on humans.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that the exercise would help it to have an objective assessment of medical and healthcare facilities provided to the victims of Endosulfan in Kasargod district. The bench said, ''In order to enable this Court to have an objective assessment of the medical and healthcare facilities which are available for the Endosulfan affected areas of Kasaragod at various levels, including the District Hospitals, General Hospitals, Community Healthcare Centres and Primary Healthcare Centres, we direct that the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Kasaragod shall submit a report to this Court''. It said that the Secretary of the DLSA shall submit its report after visiting the existing healthcare facilities and the facilities concerning palliative care and physiotherapy. ''The report shall cover the Endosulfan affected areas of Kasaragod District in Kerala, including at the District Hospitals, General Hospitals, Community Healthcare Centres, and Primary Healthcare Centres'', it said. It asked senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the State and registrar (judicial) to forward a copy of the court's order to the Secretary, DLSA, Kasaragod. ''All concerned authorities of the State Government shall cooperate with the Secretary, DLSA by providing necessary information and other logistical support to facilitate site visits at the facilities. The report shall be submitted within a period of six weeks'', it said and listed the matter for further hearing on October 21. The state government has recently filed an affidavit informing the apex court about the 98 per cent disbursal of Rs 5 lakh compensation to each of over 3700 victims has been done. Senior advocate P N Ravindran, appearing on behalf of the petitioners (Endosulfan victims), submitted before the bench that there is no grievance in regard to the work which is being rendered by the District Health Authorities in Kasaragod, but the limitation arises due to the absence of proper infrastructural facilities for the treatment of the Endosulfan victims. He said that they have annexed a report titled ''Situational Analysis of Healthcare Facilities for Endosulfan Victims in Kasaragod'' to the affidavit filed in response to the state's affidavit. Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj said that similar relief of compensation be granted to Endosulfan victims in certain areas in Karnataka and it appears that the High Court is monitoring it. Justice Chandrachud asked Nataraj to file the High Court orders in this regard and said that if the High Court is monitoring then it has nothing to do with it. On May 13, the top court pulled up the Kerala government for not paying the compensation of Rs five lakh to each of the victims of Endosulfan and directed the Chief Secretary to hold monthly meetings and ensure necessary medical help to them. The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed by eight victims and had said that the State government does not act unless a contempt petition is filed.

''As of date Rupees, five lakh have been disbursed to only eight people who have approached the court. We fail to understand the rationale of the state government to disburse compensation only to those who have the resources to approach the court'', it had said. It had said that there are large numbers of victims who have not been paid the compensation despite the order passed five years ago.

It had noted that the state government had on January 15 decided to disburse an amount of Rs 200 crore for providing compensation to 3704 victims of Endosulfan.

Taking note of the compliance affidavit, it had said that it states that there are 3704 victims of Endosulfan to whom compensation is to be given of which 102 victims are bedridden, 326 are mentally challenged, 201 are physically disabled, and hundreds of them are suffering from cancer and rest 2966 fall in the residual category.

The top court had directed ''Cost of Rs 50,000 shall be paid over to each of the eight persons within a period of eight weeks of this order. The chief secretary shall hold monthly meetings to ensure that the judgement dated January 10, 2017, is diligently implemented by undertaking the process of -identifying the victim of Endosulfan, ensuring the disbursement of compensation of Rs five lakh to each of the victims, taking steps for ensuring due medical facilities in terms of the earlier directions''.

The plea had sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the state government for wilful disobedience of the top court's order dated January 10, 2017, and direction to set up a medical facility in Kasargod district to provide treatment to the victims.

