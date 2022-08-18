Rajasthan: Man arrested for killing saint in Hanumangarh

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering an elderly saint with a sharp weapon on Tuesday night in Sangaria of ​​Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said.

The body of saint Chetan Das (65) was found lying in a pool of blood in his hut in Bhakhadwali village of the district. Sangaria police station SHO Hanumana Ram said that a case was registered in this regard on Wednesday. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the saint's relatives, a case of murder was registered against unknown persons and a search was launched, Ram said, adding Das was cremated after the postmortem on Wednesday.

The accused, Jasveer Singh, had killed the saint by attacking him with a sword, he added.

The SHO said that whether the accused had committed the murder for robbery or for any other reason, it could not be ascertained.

