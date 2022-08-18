'Gangster' branded on back, prisoner blames jail authorities

An inmate at a jail here accused some officials of branding the word ''gangster'' in Punjabi on his back with a hot iron rod, a charge denied by the prison authorities.

The jail authorities said the inmate connived with some other prisoners to get the word branded on his back.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when a video of prisoner Tarsem Singh levelling the allegation against the jail authorities surfaced on social media.

Tarsem, during a medical checkup at the civil hospital here, had alleged that some jail officials branded the word on his back.

Tarsem is currently facing 15 criminal cases. His family members also blamed the jail authorities and demanded action.

However, the jail authorities refuted the allegations.

Superintendent of Police (Jail) Parvinder Singh on Thursday said Tarsem had appeared in a court for hearing in a case through videoconferencing, during which he requested for a medical checkup. He said during the medical examination, the word ''gangster'' was seen branded on his back.

''The matter was brought to the notice of the higher authorities and an investigation was done, during which Tarsem admitted of conniving with some other prisoners,'' said the SP.

Jail officials claimed that CCTV footage was checked and an inquiry conducted but no evidence of involvement of any jail staff member was found.

Meanwhile, Tarsem has been booked under relevant sections of the Prison Act. PTI COR CHS VSD RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)