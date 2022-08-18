U.S. extends public input on GM, Ford self-driving petitions
- Country:
- United States
U.S. auto safety regulators will extend a deadline for public input on General Motors and Ford Motor petitions seeking to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday said it will extend the public comment period by 30 days on the automaker petitions after San Francisco and Oakland, California, transportation agencies and others sought further time.
San Francisco said petitions raise "numerous complex technical and policy issues involving vehicle safety that necessitate significant analysis."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away; What's in a name? Illinois hopes to make invasive carp fish more palatable
Odd News Roundup: San Francisco metro system hires bird of prey to scare pigeons away
Health News Roundup: Walgreens prescriptions added to San Francisco's opioid epidemic - judge; Russia's daily coronavirus cases jump to 25,815 and more
Khalistan slogans painted on walls of Indian Consulate in San Francisco: Report
Walgreens prescriptions added to San Francisco's opioid epidemic - judge