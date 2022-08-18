Left Menu

Laser incidents reported by U.S. pilots hit record in 2021 -- report

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:42 IST
Laser incidents reported by U.S. pilots hit record in 2021 -- report
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. government report released Thursday said the number of reported incidents involving aiming of lasers at U.S. airplanes hit a record in 2021 and said regulators should do more to address the problem.

The Government Accountability Officer said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) should strengthen its efforts to address the illegal practice that regulators say can pose a serious safety issue. Reported laser incidents rose 42% in 2021 to 9,273.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global
4
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022