Ex-Bihar MLA, absconding for nearly two decades, arrested near India-Nepal border

Former Bihar MLA Ranjan Tiwary, absconding for nearly two decades, was arrested in Raxaul near India-Nepal border on Thursday.The accused, wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police for opening fire on police personnel, was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head.He was apprehended by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar police forces.The former MLA from Govindganj assembly seat in Bihars East Champaran district was wanted in a 1998 case pertaining to opening of fire on police personnel in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:58 IST
Former Bihar MLA Ranjan Tiwary, absconding for nearly two decades, was arrested in Raxaul near India-Nepal border on Thursday.

The accused, wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police for opening fire on police personnel, was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head.

He was apprehended by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar police forces.

''The former MLA from Govindganj assembly seat in Bihar's East Champaran district was wanted in a 1998 case pertaining to opening of fire on police personnel in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He had been absconding for nearly two decades,'' East Champaran district Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish told PTI.

''He was handed over to UP Police for further prosecution after completion of initial formalities. We are also looking into cases registered against him in Bihar,'' he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Raxaul, Chandra Prakash, said Tiwary was planning to flee to Kathmandu via Raxaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

