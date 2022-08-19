Left Menu

Mother, paramour held for beating 13-year-old in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-08-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 00:33 IST
A woman and her paramour were arrested for assaulting and threatening her minor son after he saw them in an objectionable position here, police said on Thursday.

Vishal, the woman's paramour, allegedly burnt the 13-year-old's face and feet with a hot sieve and also threatened to chop his legs after the boy threatened to complain against him.

A police complaint was filed after the boy managed to escape from the house and managed to reach the Child Welfare Committee with the help of a man.

According to the complaint filed by the boy, a school dropout, he lives at a rented accommodation in Gurugram along with his mother who works at a pantry in a private company.

His father and siblings live in Bihar, their native state. For the last one year, Vishal used to frequent their Gurugram room, the boy said.

He said on Independence Day, as he walked down from the terrace, he saw the room locked from outside. He peeped in from the window only to see his mother and Vishal in a compromising position.

''I opposed them and said I would complain at Vishal's house. After this, I went to park to play. Vishal followed me and dragged me to the house. On the way, he called my mother and told her to heat the sieve. At home, he burnt my face and feet with the sieve. He slapped me while my mother beat me with a rolling pin,'' the boy said in his complaint.

He also alleged that Vishal was discussing with his mother that he would chop his legs, and on hearing this, he escaped from the house.

He reached the CWC office with the help of a man, following which the police complaint was lodged.

His mother and Vishal have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 37 police station.

''We arrested the man and victim's mother and let them off on police bail after they joined the investigation. The boy is being treated in hospital as he has burn injuries on his feet while the further probe is on,'' inspector Devender Singh said. PTI COR CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

