Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesia's Widodo -Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 05:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 05:56 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to attend a Group of 20 summit to be held in Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

