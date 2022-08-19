CBI raids more than 10 places in Delhi, including Sisodia's house in excise policy case
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at over 10 locations in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case, officials said.The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said.Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal governments Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.
- Country:
- India
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at over 10 locations in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case, officials said.
The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said. Apart from this, there were also ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post-tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees'', said the officials. Sisodia in a series of tweets said the CBI is welcome. He said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi government in the health and education Sector. That is why ministers of both departments are targeted to stop us from good work in health and education sector, he said ''The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi excise policy: BJP MP Parvesh Verma targets Sisodia, alleges over Rs 500 cr-graft
Delhi excise policy row: Kejriwal govt using ex-LG Baijal as 'sacrificial lamb', says BJP
Manish Sisodia writes to CBI, seeks probe into ex-LG's change of stance on opening of liquor shops
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accuses former LG Anil Baijal of changing stand on opening of liquor shops in unauthorised areas.
L-G Saxena expresses displeasure over AAP tweets dragging his name into Delhi excise policy row