Govt holds back names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as HC judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 10:16 IST
The government has held back names of two advocates recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, sources said.

In July, the SC Collegium had recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Acting on the recommendation, the government had notified the appointment of 11 advocates as judges on August 14. However, it decided to hold back the names of H S Brar and Kuldeep Tiwari.

Citing certain old allegations against one and lack of experience and less age of the other, sources aware of the process to appoint members of the higher judiciary said the government will take a considered view on the two names at an appropriate stage.

They also pointed out that the government has a right to seek reconsideration from the SC Collegium for its recommendations.

