Weapons dropping case: Accused dies in J-K jail

A suspected member of a terrorist module involved in collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives dropped via drones along the International Border in Jammu frontier died after suffering a heart attack in the Kotbalwal jail here, officials said.The National Investigation Agency NIA, which is probing the module involved in the May 29 explosive dropping case in Kathua, had arrested the accused earlier this month.Undertrial Muni Mohmmad was offering namaz along with the rest of the prisoners when he suddenly collapsed.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 12:16 IST
A suspected member of a terrorist module involved in the collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives dropped via drones along the International Border in Jammu frontier died after suffering a heart attack in the Kotbalwal jail here, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the module involved in the May 29 explosive dropping case in Kathua, arrested the accused earlier this month.

''Undertrial Muni Mohmmad was offering 'namaz' along with the rest of the prisoners when he suddenly collapsed. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead'', an officer told PTI, adding that he suffered a heart attack.

The 36-year-old Muni, who belonged to Rampura village of Kathua district, was slapped with charges 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war against the Government of India), 121a (conspiracy) /122 (collecting arms with intention of waging war against the Government of India) of IPC, Explosive Substance Act, 16 (recruits any person or persons for commission of a terrorist act), 18 (hatching conspiracy) and 20 (being member of a terrorist organization) of UAPA and sent to Kotbalwal jail on August 10. The case was initially registered at the Rajbagh police station in Kathua on May 29 and was re-registered by the NIA on July 30.

The NIA on Thursday carried out searches in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its investigation into the dropping of weapons by Pakistani drones along the International Border, an official said.

According to police, the module was in operation for over two years and was involved in the collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives dropped via drones from the Pakistani side along the International Border.

