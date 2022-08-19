Left Menu

AAP supporters detained for protesting CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 13:56 IST
AAP supporters detained for protesting CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence
  • Country:
  • India

Several AAP supporters were on Friday detained for protesting against CBI raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here in connection with the excise policy case, police said.

A senior police officer said the party supporters came to Mathura Road near Sisodia’s residence and started protesting.

“The protesters were removed from the spot and taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses,” he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The central agency had registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022