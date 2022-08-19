AAP supporters detained for protesting CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence

Several AAP supporters were on Friday detained for protesting against CBI raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here in connection with the excise policy case, police said.

A senior police officer said the party supporters came to Mathura Road near Sisodia’s residence and started protesting.

“The protesters were removed from the spot and taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses,” he said.

According to police, section 144 has already been imposed in the New Delhi district of police, which gets renewed every three months. The youth wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gave a call of protest in front of the residence of the Union home minister and defence minister following which precautionary measures have been made and barricading have also been put up at several relevant roads, police said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The central agency had registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year. PTI NIT SRY

