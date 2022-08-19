Left Menu

TN police holds searches in special camp

Tamil Nadu police on Friday conducted searches on the premises of the Special Camp here where foreign nationals facing criminal cases are housed.A senior revenue department official who was present during the searches told PTI that police personnel searched the premises and many mobile phones were seized from the inmates.In total, there are 156 inmates and a chunk of them belong to Sri Lanka.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 17:44 IST
In total, there are 156 inmates and a chunk of them belong to Sri Lanka. Citizens of countries including Russia, Kenya and Bangladesh are among the others accommodated at the camp.

The special camp is run by the revenue department. Recently, the National Investigating Agency sleuths had searched the premises.

