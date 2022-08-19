Left Menu

3-month-old baby rescued from clutches of kidnappers in Punjab

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:36 IST
3-month-old baby rescued from clutches of kidnappers in Punjab
  Country:
  India

Police rescued a three-month-old baby from Bathinda on Friday, a day after the child was kidnapped in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, and three people were arrested in connection with the case, officials said.

The child was kidnapped on Thursday, and police teams were formed to work on the case after being informed about it, they said.

Police investigations found that the accused in the case, one of whom was known to the family, had plans to sell the baby to a person living in Sirsa, the officials said.

Further probe in the matter is on, they said.

