Goa: Accused revealed involvement of politicians in land grabbing cases, says senior cop

The SIT arrested three more accused on Thursday and Friday in connection with a series of land grabbing incidents, and one of them was apprehended outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai while he was fleeing to another country, an official said.Speaking to reporters, Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said the investigating officer has recorded the confessional statement of the accused and the team is investigating the involvement of politicians.They the accused have named a few politicians.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:50 IST
The accused arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Goa police in land grabbing cases have revealed the involvement of some politicians in the crime, a senior official said on Friday. The SIT arrested three more accused on Thursday and Friday in connection with a series of land grabbing incidents, and one of them was apprehended outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai while he was fleeing to another country, an official said.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said the investigating officer has recorded the confessional statement of the accused and the team is investigating the involvement of politicians.

“They (the accused) have named a few politicians. Before arresting anybody, I will not name them (politicians),” the official said.

The SIT arrested Sandric Fernandes and Rajkumar Maithi on Friday, while Royson Rodrigues was arrested outside the airport in Mumbai on Thursday, he said.

Royson, who is a seaman, had earlier fled abroad and had taken asylum in Dubai (UAE), while Maithi was a mastermind, who had illegally converted 95 different properties, the official said.

Maithi had been absconding since long and several cases were filed against him at Mapusa police station, he said.

At least 15 accused have been arrested so far by the SIT led by Superintendent of Police Nidhi Vasan, the official said.

A few of the accused, who have been released on bail by the court in other cases, will be re-arrested if they are found to be involved in the new cases, Bishnoi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

