Two ‘hybrid militants’ arrested in J&K’s Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:15 IST
Security forces have arrested two ‘hybrid militants’ in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition from their possession, police said on Friday.

The duo was arrested during the investigation of a case in Handwara in which three hybrid militants were arrested on August 4.

A police spokesman said the security forces were probing the Handwara case when they got a lead about the role of two more men in carrying out terrorist acts.

They were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat alias Hilal, a resident of Humpora; and Naseer Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sagipora.

Two pistols, four pistol magazines and 58 pistol rounds and six grenades were seized from their possession, the spokesman said.

Further investigation in the case is going on, he added.

