BRIEF-Walmart Will Expand Abortion And Travel Coverage For Employees - CNBC

Aug 19 (Reuters)

* WALMART EXPANDS ABORTION COVERAGE FOR ITS EMPLOYEES IN THE WAKE OF ROE V WADE DECISION - CNBC

WALMART WILL EXPAND ABORTION AND TRAVEL COVERAGE FOR EMPLOYEES

