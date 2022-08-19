Left Menu

Unidentified attackers take control of hotel in Somali capital -authorities

Unidentified attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday. "Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. We believe the fighters are inside the hotel," a police officer who gave his name as only Ahmed, told Reuters. Two intelligence officers who did not want to be named also confirmed the incident.

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:49 IST
Unidentified attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday.

"Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate of the hotel. We believe the fighters are inside the hotel," a police officer who gave his name as only Ahmed, told Reuters.

Two intelligence officers who did not want to be named also confirmed the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

