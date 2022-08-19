Left Menu

38-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:55 IST
38-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old grocery shop owner was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Friday.

The murder took place on Thursday. Police were informed around 9.15 pm, they said.

The police said the victim, Shahnawaj, was found lying on the floor of his shop at Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura in an unconscious state with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police checked CCTV footage of the area and spotted four suspects escaping on a scooty after the incident, the officer said, adding that they are juveniles and they have been identified.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registered and an investigation initiated, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022