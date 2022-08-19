38-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura

A 38-year-old grocery shop owner was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Friday.

The murder took place on Thursday. Police were informed around 9.15 pm, they said.

The police said the victim, Shahnawaj, was found lying on the floor of his shop at Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura in an unconscious state with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police checked CCTV footage of the area and spotted four suspects escaping on a scooty after the incident, the officer said, adding that they are juveniles and they have been identified.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registered and an investigation initiated, the police said.

