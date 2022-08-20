Mexican officials arrest former attorney general Murillo - media

Mexican authorities have arrested the country's former attorney general Jesus Murillo, who served in the last administration under President Enrique Pena Nieto, Mexican newspapers reported on Friday.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Murillo oversaw the highly criticized investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)