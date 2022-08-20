Left Menu

Mexican officials arrest former attorney general Murillo - media

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-08-2022 03:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 03:18 IST
Mexican officials arrest former attorney general Murillo - media
Mexican authorities have arrested the country's former attorney general Jesus Murillo, who served in the last administration under President Enrique Pena Nieto, Mexican newspapers reported on Friday.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Murillo oversaw the highly criticized investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

